WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a woman they say replaced barcodes with low price tags on items at Target.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on September 10 a woman entered Target, removed tickets from items, and replaced them with lower-price barcodes.

Police say the suspect went to the self-checkout and used the altered barcodes to avoid paying full price for the items she selected.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact: guerrero@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us, call 570 606 4791, or text 570 760 0215.