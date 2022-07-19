SHENANDOAH BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A woman was accused of repeatedly stealing Vitamin C gummies from a local grocery store. Pennsylvania State Police said they investigated this incident.

Through their investigation, state troopers were able to determine that Deborah Ann Kosick stole approximately $250.00 worth of Vitamin C Gummies from Redner’s Market over the past three months.

According to investigators, Kosick stole a container of vitamins worth $15.99 on July 17. If she had stolen the same bottle for the past three months, she would’ve had to have stolen at least 15 bottles of Vitamin C gummies.

The victim denied any police prosecution.