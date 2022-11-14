HOLLENBACK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a woman after they say she entered an unlocked car that wasn’t hers and refused to leave demanding a ride.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers responded to a house in Hollenback Township Thursday around 3:00 p.m. for a report of someone trespassing.

Police say the victim reported that a woman was sitting in her unlocked, parked car refusing to leave and requesting a ride.

The 22-year-old woman was taken into custody and found to be under the influence of a drug, PSP said.

She has been charged with trespassing, public drunkenness, and other related charges.

PSP Hazleton unit is continuing to investigate the incident. Police did not release the identity of the woman charged.