STEVENS TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Wyalusing woman was cited for disorderly conduct on Saturday after she played explicit music within Dollar General.

According to PSP on Saturday, April 15, around 8:00 p.m., troopers responded to Dollar General located at 10100 Route 706 in Stevens Township, Bradford County, for a reported disturbance.

PSP says upon arrival troopers learned, 21-year-old Brittany Pierce, of Wyalusing, entered Dollar General, took over an employee speaker, and proceeded to play “explicit” music in the store.

Pierce was cited by PSP for disorderly conduct and she did not give any reason as to why she decided to play the music inside the store.