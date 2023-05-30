WOLF TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman is being charged after police say she left a 2-year-old alone at a home for several hours.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called for an incident at a house on Orchard Avenue on May 13 in Wolf Township.

Police say, Tamika Koons, 35, of Hughesville, allegedly left a 2-year-old girl by herself at the home for around three hours from 1:58 a.m. to 3:34 a.m.

Koons has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child. She remains in the Lycoming County Prison, unable to post the $15,000 monetary bail.