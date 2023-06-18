HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police have a woman in custody they said led police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car and crashed into nearby cars.

On June 17 around 3:30 p.m., officials say they received an alert from their Flock Camera system stating a stolen car was being driven through Hazleton.

Investigators said they confirmed the car was reported stolen out of New York and attempted to conduct a traffic stop after the driver began driving erratically.

Officers say they turned on their emergency lights and the driver, later identified as Amy Gancio from Walton, NY, fled from police at a high rate of speed.

The chase took police into Beaver Meadows where Gancio crashed into four cars, one of which was occupied according to police.

Law enforcement officials say Gancio was taken into custody and taken back to the station. A search of the stolen vehicle led to the seizure of narcotics and paraphernalia.

Court documents show Gancio has been charged with fleeing police, two counts of receiving stolen property, several traffic offenses, and drug offenses.

Gancio was arraigned by Magistrate Spanuolo who set her bail at $30,000. She is currently being held in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Gancio is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on June 29.