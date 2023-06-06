WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say an arrest warrant is issued for a woman who allegedly committed a hit-and-run in a Sam’s Club parking lot.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, Tatiana Delgado is wanted for striking and severely injuring a pedestrian in the Sam’s Club parking lot on May 21.

Police say Delgado’s 2014 black Jeep Patriot struck a woman in the Sam’s Club parking lot and fled the scene. Officers stated the victim was launched into the air from the force of the impact and landed on the ground causing substantial injury.

Detectives said Delgado was scheduled to surrender and she failed to appear for the arraignment. An arrest warrant has been issued for a felony hit and run against Delgado.

Anyone with information on Delgado’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911, send an email to capparell@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us, text 570-760-0215, or call 570-606-4791.