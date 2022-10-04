SUSQUEHANNA, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two after investigators say a woman helped a man by hiding him in her attic so that he can avoid arrest.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 25 around 2:15 p.m., a woman, identified as Sylvia Rowlands, 48, admitted to police that she hide, James Mitchell, 22, in her attic at her house on Pleasant Avenue in Susquehanna.

Rowlands told police she hid Mitchell because he had an active warrant out for his arrest, police say.

Mitchell was taken into custody after police had to take him out of the attic. He has been charged with flight to avoid arrest along with the other charges he was wanted for.

Rowlands has been charged with hindering apprehension of another crime.