DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a woman has been charged for helping to hide a man who was wanted on five different arrest warrants.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 26 around noon, troopers conducted a fugitive apprehension investigation for Joseph Francis Dixon.

During the investigation, police said they found a 44-year-old woman from Jermyn, was helping Dixon to hide from authorities.

Police arrested Dixon on five different criminal arrest warrants and the woman was charged through the district court.