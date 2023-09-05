HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman has been charged after police say she fought officers during her arrest for public drunkenness.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department, on Monday around 11:50 p.m., officers were called to Alter Street and West 5th Street for a dispute on the roadway.

Police say an intoxicated woman identified as Denise Baez-Vasquez approached another person in an “aggressive manner.”

Investigators said they tried to take Baez-Vasquez into custody, but she struck an officer in the face and kicked others with her feet.

Baez-Vasquez was eventually placed under arrest and charged with aggravated assault on police, resisting arrest, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and harassment.