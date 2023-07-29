TOWANDA BOROUGH, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced the arrest of a Bradford County woman who allegedly falsified reports to troopers.

According to PSP, on July 7, troopers reported to a court hearing involving an incident that transpired between Cortney Ritts and her boyfriend Andrew Wickwire.

Troopers say Ritts told state police, Wickwire assaulted her, damaged her vehicle, poured gasoline on the hood of the car, and set it on fire with Ritts still inside the vehicle.

According to law enforcement at Wickwire’s preliminary hearing, Ritts admitted to falsifying all of the events she claimed had occurred, stating she made everything up.

Ritts was then placed under arrest and charged with falsifying reports to law enforcement authorities, police say.

All charges against Wickwire were also withdrawn, as Ritts admitted to making them up.