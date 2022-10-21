POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday, Pocono Township police say they arrested a woman for reportedly driving under the influence with her eight-year-old child in the vehicle.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, just after 6:00 p.m. on Sunday officers were called to 712 State Route 0314 in Swiftwater for a report of a disabled vehicle.

Police say once they arrived, Laura Petersen, 42, of New York City, was outside of her vehicle and her eight-year-old child was inside.

According to the criminal complaint, the vehicle had two flat tires on the passenger side. However, someone stopped to help change the passenger side rear tire, Petersen stated.

Police say they asked Petersen how she got the two flat tires and where she was coming from. To which she replied that she was coming from Kalahari and she didn’t think she got two flat tires.

Officers say while they were speaking with Petersen about how she got the two flat tires, they noticed the smell of alcohol coming from her breath.

As the complaint reads, officers then asked Petersen to exit the vehicle to perform a series of standardized field sobriety tests.

After an investigation, police say they arrested Petersen for suspicion of DUI based on the odor of alcohol coming from her breath and the results of the sobriety tests.

Petersen was processed at the Monroe County DUI Center where police say she refused a blood draw or to sign anything law enforcement gave her. She is facing charges of general impairment – DUI, endangering the welfare of children, and recklessly endangering another person.