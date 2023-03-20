POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they found a woman driving under the influence of drugs with three children in the car.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on January 16 officers pulled over a 2020 Volkswagen on State Route 611 in Bartonsville for traffic violations.

Investigators stated the driver, 39-year-old Kimberlee C. Peters, showed signs of “drug impairment” while three children, ages 5-12, were in the car.

Peters was arrested and released from the Monroe County DUI Center. She was charged with endangering the welfare of three children, DUI, and other related charges.

Pocono township police say toxicology results confirmed Peters was driving under the influence of a controlled substance. A felony warrant is currently active for Peters’ arrest.