COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident where they say a woman was driving under the influence with two children in the vehicle.

According to Pennsylvania State Police on Sunday around 10:00 p.m., troopers responded to a crash on I-380 in Covington Township.

Once arriving on the scene investigators state the driver, 33, from Pittston, had been drinking prior to getting behind the wheel and was arrested on DUI suspicion.

Inside the car police say were two juveniles, a 9-year-old and 1-year-old who were both transported to Geisinger CMC for treatment of the injuries sustained in the crash.

Investigators state the children were not properly restrained during the crash.

This investigation is ongoing.