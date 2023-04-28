LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman is being charged after police say she was found driving a man around Luzerne County during the straw purchasing of 11 guns.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, in December 2022 detectives began investigating 11 straw purchases starting in July 2022.

Through the investigation, police said they discovered the suspect was being driven by Paige Smith-Schwartzer, 20, of Plymouth, during the gun purchases.

As stated in the affidavit, Smith-Schwartzer admitted to being in a romantic relationship with the suspect and knowingly drove him to multiple gun shops, to buy weapons and ammunition for other people.

Smith-Schwartzer also told police she would drive the suspect to where he would sell the straw-purchased guns including to New York City.

Law enforcement is charging Smith-Schwartzer with the sale or transfer of firearms, and criminal use of a communication device.