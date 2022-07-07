WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a woman who is accused of crashing into the Little League Museum on Sunday.

According to the South Williamsport Police Department, on July 3, officers were dispatched to the Little League Museum for a report of a vehicle into the building.

Investigators stated once arriving on the scene, they found a white Saturn minivan in the lobby of the building.

Police say the van went through two sets of glass double doors and was resting on an interior wall. Officers found the driver, Theresa Salazar, 56, of Williamsport, standing inside the lobby.

As stated in the affidavit, witnesses told investigators that Salazar yelled at them and stated “are you scared…you should be scared.” A witness employee also stated they had an extensive history with Salazar because she formally trespassed on Little League property.





Police say four employees and around 40 visitors were inside the museum at the time of the crash, no one was injured.

Salazar has been charged with reckless endangering another person, terrorist threats, catastrophe, criminal mischief, and criminal trespassing.