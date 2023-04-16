CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police have a woman in custody they say ordered drugs on Twitter and tried to pick them up at the post office.

On April 12 around 11:30 a.m., police say they, along with a postal inspector, executed a search warrant on a package the postal inspector intercepted.

Upon opening the package, investigators said they found 16 Xanax pills and a white powdery substance they later identified as MDMA. Once investigators found the drugs, they set up a controlled delivery of the package to find who was picking it up.

Police say 26-year-old Jordan Pisarski, from Simpson, arrived to retrieve the package. As Pisarski left the post office with the package, police detained her for questioning.

Investigators say Pisarski admitted she knew what was in the package and was taken back to police headquarters for further questioning.

Law enforcement officials say Pisarski told them she bought cocaine and Xanax from a seller on Twitter. Pisarski gave officers her phone where they found further evidence of drugs in her apartment.

The affidavit states police went to the apartment and were given verbal consent to search Pisarski’s belongings.

When investigators searched Pisarski’s bag, they located 21 more Xanax pills, one bottle containing liquid codeine, and marijuana.

Pisarski is being charged with several misdemeanor drug charges.