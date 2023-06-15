KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a woman excused herself during a date with a man to burglarize his home stealing money from a safe.

According to the Kingston Police Department, on March 19 officers were called to the 700 block of Nandy Drive to an apartment complex for a report of a burglary.

The victim told officers on the scene that he was having dinner at the Olive Garden in the Arena Hub Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township, with a woman he met online named “Holly”, but was later identified as Mackenzie Carver, 28, of Plymouth.

As stated in the affidavit, during the dinner the victim loaned Carver the keys to his vehicle, which also contained the key to his apartment, to purchase a phone charger as an excuse to leave the dinner table.

Police say Carver left the restaurant leaving the victim at the dinner table, drove the man’s vehicle to his apartment, and stole money from a safe, before returning to the restaurant where the victim waited for her.

The victim then drove Carver to a restaurant on Kidder Street, where she claimed to meet a friend and never came back out, according to court documents. The victim went home and found his safe open and money missing. Investigators said the burglary was caught on surveillance camera at the victim’s apartment.

Carver has been charged with burglary, criminal trespass, and criminal conspiracy to commit burglary. She was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $20,000 bail.