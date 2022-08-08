SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged a woman after they say she threatened to kill her boyfriend and broke his ribs during an assault.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 2, a call came in for a reported assault after a man showed up at the Evangelical Community Hospital around 8:20 a.m.

Troopers say a nurse told them that the victim said his girlfriend, later identified as Elizabeth Stammer, 35, of Washington, Pa., assaulted him while in their room at the Econo Lodge in Shamokin Dam Borough.

As stated in the affidavit, around 2:00 a.m., the victim got into an argument with Stammer, who he said was drinking heavily and “talking to people in the sky”.

During the argument, Stammer said to the victim that she was going to “beat his ass” and began jumping on his back, striking him in the head 30 times, and squeezing his chest by wrapping her legs around him, according to court papers.

Investigators say according to the victim, Stammer then placed him in neck hold until he couldn’t breathe, saying she was going to him “I’ll kill you”. The victim told police he was able to escape Stammer’s hold and flee from the room.

The victim suffered several bruises to his face and multiple broken ribs, as well as a collapsed lung. Stammer was taken into custody after allegedly giving troopers a false name.

Stammer is being charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, terrorist threats, reckless endangering another person, and harassment.