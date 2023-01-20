BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a woman with an active arrest warrant, avoided police by jumping out a window after she was found unconscious.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 13 around 2:30 a.m., troopers arrived at the 600 block of Montrose Terrace Park in Susquehanna County to help EMS with an unconscious woman.

As police were investigating they discovered that the woman, Catherine Linden, 27, of Monroe Township, had an active arrested warrant out of Wyoming County.

Troopers said when they informed Linden of her arrest warrant and she fled out of a bedroom window.

Police were not able to find Linden and are now charging her with flight to avoid arrest through the Susquehanna County District Court.