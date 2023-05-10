CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police charged a woman after they say she made multiple calls to 911 for false reports and later assaulted and urinated on officers during her arrest.

According to the Carbondale Police Department, on Monday officers were notified multiple times by 911 dispatchers for a woman later identified as Tammy Roman, 46, of Waymart, who was making false reports.

Police say Roman would call 911 claiming someone was following her as she walked up and down the 40 block of South Main Street in Carbondale, disturbing the public and businesses. After the fourth call officers attempted to place Roman under arrest.

As stated in the affidavit, Roman began to fight officers by hitting one in the genitals and kicking the other in the leg when they tried to put her in the cop car. When police tried to handcuff her, Roman urinated on her hand and proceed to urinate on the officer’s legs, according to court documents.

Once officers got Roman inside the police car, she was able to undo the handcuff, climb through the plexiglass window, and grabbed the radio microphone, screaming on the radio, investigators stated.

Roman has been charged with aggravated assault to police, resisting arrest, false reports to law enforcement, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct.