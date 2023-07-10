BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a woman is being charged with DUI after she resisted arrest and punched an officer in the face.

According to the Berwick Police Department, on June 6, around 1:00 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on Nissan in the parking lot of Turkey Hill.

During the stop police say the driver, 26-year-old Amanda Daniels, became “uncooperative and unruly”, refusing to listen to officers’ commands.

While she was being physically stopped from re-entering the car, she hit an officer in the face with a closed fist, investigators stated. It was determined that Daniels was intoxicated and had a DUI-suspended driver’s license.

Daniels now faces the charges of aggravated assault. simple assault, resisting arrest, DUI, and driving with DUI suspended license.