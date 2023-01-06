OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say they arrested a woman for breaking into an apartment and knowing a man was dead inside it for days.

According to the Lycoming Regional Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Blanchard Avenue in old Lycoming Township for a burglary.

Officers said they located Amber Burkhart, 33, of Cogan Station, inside the apartment who admitted to using a key to get into the apartment minutes before police were called.

Investigators stated they were called to the same apartment early for a welfare check on the tenant after neighbors say they had not seen the man for several days and reported that his car was missing.

As stated in court documents, on Thursday officers broke into the apartment and found the man dead covered with a blanket, drugs near his body, and a pill bottle belonging to Burkhart on the table.

Investigators interviewed Burkhart who admitted to being present when the victim died several days ago after they used fentanyl together inside the apartment.

Burkhart also admitted to coming and going from the apartment for days while the victim laid on the living room floor dead, police say.

Police stated Burkhart was found using additional fentanyl in the presence of the deceased as well as stealing money from the victim between January 2 and 5.

Burkhart was charged with abuse of a corpse and theft. She was placed in the Lycoming county Prison on a $50,000 bail.