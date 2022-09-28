WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A police-involved shooting took place Wednesday afternoon in Williamsport and a suspect is in custody.

According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, shots were heard in the 1000 block of Wine Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators tell Eyewitness News, a Penn College officer confronted a suspect with a gun then the man fired multiple shots at the officer and fled the scene.

The man was taken into custody about a block away from Penn College officers and Williamsport police.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned Wednesday. Police have not released the identity of the man at this time.

Williamsport police, Penn College officers, and Pennsylvania State Police were on the scene several hours after the shooting, collecting evidence.

No one was injured during the shooting incident.