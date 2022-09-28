WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning that left one woman dead.

According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, officers responded to the 800 block of West Fourth Street around 6:30 a.m. for a report of multiple “loud popping noises” followed by screaming.

Police say officers arrived on the scene and located a 41-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside the house.

The victim was later pronounced dead. Police did not release her identity at this time.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing. Eyewitness News will update you with the latest as it is released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Agt. Ben Hitesman at 570-327-7560 ext. 7595