WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lycoming County school security guard is being accused of placing a boy in a chokehold after a basketball game.

According to Lycoming Regional Police Department, on Tuesday around 8:48 p.m. they were called to Jersey Shore Area School District by the security guard for a disturbance.

When officers arrived the juvenile was being held down in the schools lobby by a security guard, officials say.

After investigators spoke to the boy they were told the security guard allegedly punched him in the face and placed him in a chokehold after he tried to reach for his cell phone when it fell.

Officers were informed about a video on social media showing the security guard putting him in a chokehold. This is an open investigation to look into what led up to the confrontation.

Officials note that the security guard is no longer working at the Jersey Shore High School.