WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WOU) — A high school principal is charged with sexually assaulting a student. He was arraigned Tuesday in a Williamsport courtroom.

Eyewitness News attended the Williamsport School Board Meeting Tuesday night, to learn more about the accusations against Roger Freed, the newly appointed Williamsport Area High School Principal, as well as his current status.

Parents may or may not be surprised that the topic was not brought up.

“And now we have so many questions as to who we can trust our kids with, and this is just, going from the top like that, how can that just go unnoticed,” said Karen Mello of Williamsport.

The Williamsport community is uneasy as a negative light shines on part of the high school administration.

34-year-old Roger Freed a Williamsport High School Principal is accused of having a sexual relationship with a former student.

According to court documents, it lasted seven years and began in 2015. When the child was just 16 years old.

The victim told police he trusted Freed “like an older brother.” The relationship allegedly began with conversations in-school and eventually turned into spending time together outside of school, texting, and video chats.

This lengthy affidavit alleges the relationship between Freed and the victim turned sexual when the boy was a junior in high school and continued through this past April.









Police state the student said they would “make out” in Freed’s office at the Williamsport Area School District.

They also smoked cigars and drank alcohol together, the victim told police he dealt with the physical relationship with Freed to continue an emotional one.

Freed was set to take over as Head Principal of Williamsport Area High School (WAHS), moving up from 9th-grade Principal. In light of the charges against him, it’s unclear whether Freed is currently employed by the Williamsport Area School District.

The school board held an executive session, before Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled meeting. Superintendent Dr. Timothy Bowers had few words. Following the meeting when Eyewitness News began to question Freed’s current status with the district.

“There is no comment,” said Superintendent Dr. Timothy Bowers.

“No comment whatsoever,” asked Eyewitness News reporter Julie Dunphy.

“Whatsoever,” Bowers responded.

“Is he on payroll,” Dunphy questioned?

“There is no comment,” Bowers said.

Freed was not brought up in the public comment. But the sexual assault charges against the high school principal were on the mind of a Williamsport grandparent.

“I don’t understand how the system can justify letting him go back home with an ankle monitor after this kid spent how many years being traumatized and assaulted by an adult male who’s supposed to be someone these kids look up to,” Mello added.

Freed was released on $175,000 bail and Freed is due in court in mid-July for a preliminary hearing.