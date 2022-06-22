WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Williamsport Area School District released a statement regarding the charges filed against Williamsport Area High School principal Roger Freed.

According to the release, as per school policy and procedure, Freed is suspended from his position with pay.

Director of public relations for the Williamsport Area School District Greg Hayes stated:

“The safety and well-being of our students is our first priority. Should any student wish to speak to a counselor, counseling services will be available by appointment only by calling 570-323-8411.” Greg Hayes, Director of Public Relations

The school district says they are cooperating with authorities as they continue their investigation.