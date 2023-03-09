WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lycoming County woman is accused of homicide in the third degree after police say she delivered her child at her home and waited an hour to seek medical attention for the baby.

According to the police criminal complaint, on Tuesday, March 7, around 6:45 p.m., the Lycoming County Coroner’s Office was notified of an infant death in the Emergency Department at UPMC Williamsport after the baby went into cardiac arrest in the Williamsport Emergency Room.

The Williamsport Bureau of Police says Chemari Truax, 21, delivered a 23-week old gestational infant at her residence in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue.

As the release reads, Truax said she was feeling nauseated and went to the bathroom where she delivered the premature infant on the bathroom floor of her home. Officers say Truax told them the infant was breathing but she didn’t think the child would survive.

According to law enforcement, Truax didn’t look for or call for medical help for the child. Police say she cut the umbilical cord, but did not clamp it.

Police say after about one hour, the infant was still breathing so Truax brought the newborn to the UPMC Emergency Department. Shortly after arriving at the E.R., the infant stopped breathing and went into cardiac arrest, the criminal complaint reads.

Officers say hospital personnel attempted to resuscitate the infant for 20 minutes but were unsuccessful and the baby was pronounced dead at 4:23 p.m.

Investigators said they learned Truax also had an abortion in November 2022, however, the procedure was unsuccessful. As the complaint reads, on February 15, 2023, Truax was seen at Geisinger Medical Center, Muncy Campus for abdominal pain where she learned she was still pregnant and that she allegedly tested positive for cocaine.

According to the complaint, UPMC medical staff requested a urine sample from Truax on Tuesday, March 7, the day the infant died, and asked if she had been using cocaine as well. However, Truax did not provide a urine sample and then immediately signed herself out of the hospital against medical advice, police said.

Investigators say while executing a search of Truax’s home after obtaining a search warrant, officers located the umbilical cord cut from the baby when she was born.

Lycoming County Coroner, Charles Kiessling, said the infant, a baby girl, was pronounced dead at 4:23 p.m. and an autopsy is being performed the morning of Thursday, March 9, at Forensic Pathology Associates in Allentown.

Officers say, based on the circumstances surrounding this incident, Truax was arraigned on charges of criminal homicide and endangering the welfare of a child.

Truax was arraigned before MDJ Frey and remanded to the Lycoming County Prison after being denied bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, March 14, at 10:20 a.m.