WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Williamsport man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for drug trafficking.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Quran Geddy, 26, of Williamsport, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release, for distributing fentanyl in Lycoming County.

U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus said Geddy is the founder and leader of the Williamsport “400 Gang,” a.k.a. “WAM Gang,” that distributed fentanyl in Lycoming County.

According to a press release, co-defendant, Darnell Cotton, 26, of Williamsport pleaded guilty to trafficking fentanyl as well and was sentenced to almost 4 years in prison.

Officials say at the sentencing hearing, Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann spoke about Geddy’s multiple drug-related convictions and his persistent criminal behavior, despite being incarcerated and on court supervision.