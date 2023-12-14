WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Williamsport man has been sentenced to jail have he violated the terms of his supervised release.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Michael William Wright, 30, of Williamsport, Lycoming County was sentenced on December 13, to 1 year and 6 months in prison by the United States District Court Mannion, for violating the terms of his federal supervision for his role in the crime of using or carrying a firearm during the commission of a drug trafficking felony.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Wright was found to be in violation of his supervision based on both possession and use of controlled substances, and activity that

occurred in Williamsport on October 7, which resulted in his arrest for a domestic violence assault.

The defendant was being supervised by the United States Probation Office Assistant

United States Attorneys Geoffrey MacArthur and Luisa Honora Berti prosecuted the case.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this supervised release violation is five years

of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.