WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have charged a man with child pornography after they say over 50 inappropriate images of minors were found on his phone.

In December, according to the Williamsport Police Department, a witness reported seeing “very young looking female in a sexual position and other inappropriate sexual web searches” on the phone of 53-year-old Williamsport resident Troy Lawson.

Investigators executed a search warrant for Lawson’s phone. Police say when his phone was retrieved he admitted to having images of minors in bathing suits stating he has “nothing to hide.”

A second search was conducted on April 1 into Lawson’s phone. Investigators say more than 50 inappropriate images were found of children ranging from the ages of a toddler to pre-ten.

Lawson is facing 50 child pornography related charges. He was arraigned and placed in Lycoming Count Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.