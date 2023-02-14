LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lycoming County contractor has pleaded guilty to taking money to install elevators, but never followed through with their construction, according to acting Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry.

Henry says Michael Bloom, Williamsport, accepted deposits for the construction of elevators at six homes and one church in Pennsylvania. Instead of completing the work, Henry says Bloom provided little to no services after accepting more $100,000 from his customers.

“Rather than delivering on his promises, Bloom repeatedly scammed Pennsylvanians out of their hard earned money,” said Acting AG Henry. “He targeted older individuals, pocketed $106,860 from his clients, and did not complete the work he promised. That’s theft, pure and simple. Our Office is committed to shutting down scammers like Bloom and protecting Pennsylvanians from this kind of deceit,” Henry added.

Henry said Bloom refused to return deposits to the clients, five of whom were over the age of 60.

Bloom pleaded guilty Monday to seven counts of theft by unlawful taking. He will be sentenced on April 27, 2023.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Bloom should file a complaint online with the Bureau of Consumer Protection, email scams@attorneygeneral.gov, or call 800-441-2555.