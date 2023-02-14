WILKES-BARE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a woman employed at Walmart, whom they say stole over $4,000 while working as a cashier.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Sunday officers were called to the Walmart Super-Center in Wilkes-Barre Township around 4:00 p.m.

Police say, Ty Witherspoon, 25, of Wilkes-Barre, was found stealing from the store on multiple occasions between the months of January and February.

As stated in the affidavit, through surveillance video officers were able to see Witherspoon removing cash during sale transactions.

Inveistgaros say Witherspoon stole money from the supercenter on the following dates:

January 25: $200

January 28: $1,456

February 3: $1,695

February 9: $700 Totaling: $4,051



Witherspoon has been charged with two counts of theft and she was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.