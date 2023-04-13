WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are continuing their investigation into a shooting Wednesday evening near the Market Street bridge with the suspect still at large.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, around 7:00 p.m. officers were patrolling near the area of River Street and North Street when they were approached by a witness who said that two men were arguing along River Commons and that a gunshot was heard.

Responding officers say they saw a man on South River Street suffering from a gunshot wound but the suspect had already fled the scene.

Detectives stated the investigation indicates, the victim was involved in a disturbance with the suspect which resulted in the assault.

The victim was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre Police Detective Division c/o Lt Matt Stash or Detective Jason Dudick. 570-208-0911 or 570-208-6778.