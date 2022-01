WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Wilkes-Barre are looking to identify two suspects they say are wanted for thefts in the city.



Courtesy: Wilkes-Barre City Police Department

Police released the images of two men they say are wanted for questioning regarding “multiple retail thefts” in the Diamond City.

Anyone with information on the pictured individuals is asked to call Officer Wychock at (570)208-6695, or message their Facebook page. They would like to remind the public that all tips are anonymous.