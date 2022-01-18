Wilkes-Barre police look for 2 men wanted on criminal charges

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department released released several pictures Thursday of men wanted on various criminal charges in the Diamond City.

Investigators say that Allen Younger, 28, is wanted for possession with intent to deliver drugs. Police are describing him as a 5’11 male, with a weight of 175 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials say Michael Moore, 36, is also wanted for possession of drug paraphernalia. Police are describing Moore as a 5″11 male, with a weight of 150 lbs., black hair and brown eyes.

Details on the crimes are limited as the investigation is ongoing. We will update you with the latest as the information is released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Danny Duffy at 570-208-4118 or email dduffy@wilkes-barre.pa.us