WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after police say he punched a Wilkes-Barre officer multiple times while he was being arrested.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on December 28 around 9:00 p.m. officers were called for a complaint of three men screaming while walking around the 200 block of Wyoming Street.

Police say they approached the three men and detained Kevin Price, 21, of Hanover Township, for visibly being drunk in a public place. Officer later discover that Price was wanted on allegations of assaulting his girlfriend at her house in Wilkes-Barre on August 7.

As stated in the affidavit, Price was being processed by police and punched an officer in the neck and head injuring him.

Price has been charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness for the incident.

He was previously charged with aggravated assault and harassment for the alleged incident with his girlfriend. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $20,000 bail.