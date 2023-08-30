WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man has been sentenced to prison after selling methamphetamine in Luzerne County.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Wednesday that 40-year-old John Derr from Wilkes-Barre will serve 125 months in prison for a drug trafficking offense.

Attorney General Karam said Derr pleaded guilty in July of 2021 to distributing over 50 grams of methamphetamine and during the scheme sold between 200-350 grams of methamphetamine.

Officials note Derr was also in possession of a 20-gauge sawed-off shotgun.