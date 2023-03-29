HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been sentenced after was found selling fentanyl to a Hanover Township man that lead to a deadly overdose, police say.

On Tuesday Todd Dawsey, 43, of Wilkes-Barre, was sentenced to five to 10 years in prison on the charges of drug delivery resulting in death.

According to Hanover Township Police Department, in May 2022 officers began to investigate the death of a man after eight bags of suspected fentanyl were found at the scene.

An autopsy report showed the victim died from fentanyl and methamphetamine toxin.

Police say on the victim’s phone he sent multiple texts to Dawsey to buy fentanyl including prices and a location to meet.

As stated in the affidavit, Dawsey was pulled over during a traffic stop and a search warrant was granted to search his house and phone.

The search warrant found a lock box containing suspected Ecstasy tablets, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, and cash inside Dawsey’s home, as stated in the affidavit.