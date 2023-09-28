EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man has been sentenced for selling cocaine.

United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that 37-year-old Ernesto Richards formerly from Wilkes-Barre was sentenced by Judge Mannion for possessing and selling cocaine.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerad M. Karam in September of 2022, Richards got a package containing kilograms of cocaine shipped from Panama to his home in Wilkes-Barre.

U.S. Attorney Karam said during a search of his home they found 150 grams of cocaine, over $11,000 and three firearms one of which was reported stolen.

Officials sentenced Richards to 15 years in prison.