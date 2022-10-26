SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man has been sentenced to probation and fined for failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in payroll taxes.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Jason Cawley, 44 from Wilkes-Barre, failed to account for and pay nearly $400,000 in payroll taxes.

Investigators from the IRS said Cawley took the taxes from employees’ pay but never handed it over to the IRS.

Cawley was sentenced to serve two years probation including six months of home confinement and ordered to pay $245,388 to balance unpaid taxes.