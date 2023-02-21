EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man has been sentenced to prison for conspiracy to sell fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, crack, and tramadol.

The U.S Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Friday, 46-year-old, Tysheen Gott, a.k.a., “LB,” of Wilkes-Barre, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, crack, and tramadol.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Gott conspired to sell 14 kilograms of fentanyl and heroin throughout Luzerne and nearby counties.

Attorney Karam said Gott was one of eleven charged in May 2020 and every co-defendant has pleaded guilty and been sentenced, while Gott was convicted on all charges after his trial in August 2021.

U.S. Officials say, Gott was sentenced to 25 years in prison and was ordered to serve an additional 10-year term of supervised release, following his prison sentence.