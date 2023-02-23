EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— A Luzerne County man has pleaded guilty to fentanyl trafficking and firearms offenses.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Thursday, 27-year-old Rasjon Walters, of Wilkes-Barre has pleaded guilty to selling fentanyl and carrying a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Walters confessed to selling fentanyl and carrying a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Attorney Karam said investigators made numerous purchases of fentanyl and a firearm from Walters.

During a search of Walters’s home, investigators seized additional amounts of fentanyl, packaging materials, scales, and other drugs, added attorney Karam.

U.S. officials say under federal law, these charges carry a maximum life sentence, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.