SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and firearm charges.

Officials say the indictment claims Dexter Yard distributed fentanyl and cocaine, and had methamphetamine.

Investigators said Yard was also in possession of a .38 caliber pistol “in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.”

Yard was previously convicted of a felony and was prohibited from having any guns or ammunition.

If found guilty, the maximum sentence for both crimes is 25 years in prison, a term of supervised release, and a fine.