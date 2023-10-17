WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man is facing multiple charges after police say he allegedly had child porn in his possession.

On June 15, investigators got a Google-generated CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children claiming 40-year-old Matthew Kennedy was suspected to have uploaded child sexual abuse material.

After a review of the CyberTip and Google records, 42 graphic photographs described in the affidavit were determined by investigators to be child abuse material.

On September 21, investigators issued a subpoena to Verizon for the IP Addresses associated with the account and for uploading and possessing photos of child abuse material. On September 26, Verizon completed the request regarding the IP Addresses and found them to be assigned to Kennedy, police stated.

Kennedy is facing multiple charges, including 42 counts of child pornography, 41 counts of dissemination of photos and or film of child sex acts, and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

Kennedy was unable to post the $125,000 bail and is being held in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility with a preliminary hearing scheduled for the morning of October 26.