WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Detectives arrested a man accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in his apartment in Wilkes-Barre.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, Francis Mapp, 27, of Wilkes-Barre, was taken into custody when officers arrived at his apartment on Scott Street.

Police say an investigation began when the victim and a 14-year-old boy took his grandmother’s car on a “joyride” in Nanticoke.

The victim told officers that two of them were afraid of getting in trouble for stealing the car and called for a ride to pick them up.

Through surveillance video, investigators saw Mapp pick up the two in Hyunida on South Prospect Street.

As stated in the affidavit, the two teens were hiding out at Mapp’s apartment, the boy fell asleep and the victim said Mapp rapped her after she told him to stop multiple times.

The victim was later examined at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and medical staff reported the alleged assault.

Mapp has been charged with rape, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, and indecent assault. He remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility after he was unable to post the $1,000,000 bail.