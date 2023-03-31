PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say broke into a woman’s home, who had a PFA against him and strangled her.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on March 7 around 4:00 p.m., troopers were called to a fight in the 900 block of West Main Street in Plymouth Township.

Police say on-scene troopers were told by the victim, Miguel Molina, 32, of Wilkes-Barre, forced his way into her house through the front window.

Once Molina was inside the victim said he began to assault her, PSP stated. The victim also reported that she had active PFA against Molina.

Back in February Molina was charged with a similar instant, where he broke into the vicitms home and assaulted her for placing the PFA against him, police said.

Molina was arrested and charged with strangulation, burglary, terroristic threats, criminal trespassing, and other related charges.

He remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility as he was denied bail.