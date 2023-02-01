PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say was found choking a woman inside a home in Luzerne County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 1 around 5:00 a.m., troopers were called for backup to an incident happening at home in the 900 block of West Main Street in Plymouth.

Troopers said a woman told them her ex-boyfriend, Miguel Molina, 32, of Wilkes-Barre, who she had active PFA on, came into her home uninvited and confronted her.

The victim said Molina went upstairs to her bedroom and began assaulting her, grabbing her throat, and choking her, police stated.

A Plymouth Borough Police officer confirmed the assault to state police stating he arrived and heard the victim screaming and Molina was unwilling to comply with the officer’s commands.

Molina was placed under arrest and placed in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility. He has been charged with strangulation, simple assault, harassment, and burglary.