WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An Easter morning homicide has been ruled justified by the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office.

At about 1:00 a.m. on April 9, a man left the Aqua Lounge on the 300 block of South Main Street after an altercation in the lounge, according to the district attorney.

In the release, the district attorney explains that the man was followed by four people and he took a gun from a nearby car and walked back to the lounge.

Security at the lounge ordered the man to drop the weapon, he allegedly refused, and in an exchange of gunfire, the man was killed.

Luzerne County Coroner Jillian Matthews found the cause of death to be a homicide after a single gunshot wound.

“Any death is a tragedy not only because of the loss of life of the deceased, but for his friends and family carrying on his memory.” District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce stated.

After reviewing the evidence, District Attorney Sanguedolce ruled the shooting to be justified.